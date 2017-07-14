5 Egyptian security men killed in checkpoint attack

At least five security men were killed on Friday when militants opened fire randomly in a checkpoint in Egyptian province of Giza, an interior ministry source said.



"Two policemen and three recruits were immediately killed after an attack with guns on their fixed checkpoint in Badrasheen district, south-west Cairo," official news agency MENA quoted the security source as saying.



Meanwhile, local media said according to eyewitnesses that "masked men on a motorbike have opened fire from automatic machines before fleeing the scene."

