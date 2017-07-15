Xi’an authorities require social media accounts to register

The Internet information office in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has issued a notice requiring certain users of social media including Weibo and WeChat in the city of Xi'an to register their personal information with the office, local news portal cnwest.com reported on Friday.



According to the notice, individual users of Sina Weibo who have more than 30,000 followers should submit their personal information if their registered permanent residence is in Xi'an or if they live in the ancient city.



WeChat public accounts that are enrolled, managed or used by people living in Xi'an should also be registered at the information office.



Besides, websites, forums, Weibo and WeChat accounts managed by government departments, State-owned enterprises and social organizations in Xi'an should also get their information registered.



According to the statement, the Internet information office in Xi'an would punish any social media companies or individuals who shun or delay the registration by means of making their names public, holding talks with them or giving an administrative penalty. The office might also temporarily or permanently shut down their accounts.



The move is part of the country's ongoing efforts to better manage the chaotic social media scene in recent days. For example, the office of the Central Leading Group for Cyberspace Affairs demanded that all online live-broadcast service providers should register their information with the local Internet information offices starting from Saturday, the Beijing Youth Daily reported on Thursday.



The report also noted that in 2017, 73 live-broadcast platforms were shut down in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations. So far, 38,179 accounts of online broadcasters have been banned, of which 1,879 were put on a permanent black list.



In addition, 91,443 online live-streaming channels were closed, 120,221 user accounts were removed, and more than 50 million pop-up comments were deleted, according to the Beijing Youth Daily's report.



