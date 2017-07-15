Commemorative parade

F22 and F16 Thunderbirds of US Air Force fly over Paris during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Friday. The parade on Champs-Elysees commemorated the centenary of the US entering WWI and was joined by horses, helicopters, planes and troops. Eight US planes joined the parade, along with a detachment of 145 troops on the ground. US President Donald Trump was the guest of honor at the parade, and French and American flags were prominent throughout (see story on page 3). Photo: CFP