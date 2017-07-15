Building controversy

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party legislators Cheng Yun-peng (center left) and Wu Ping-jui (center right, obscured by chair) brandish chairs while facing demonstrating main opposition Kuomintang and People First Party legislators calling for a boycott of the forward-looking project at the parliament in Taipei on Friday. The island's parliament descended into chaos for a second day on Friday with lawmakers wielding office chairs at each other and throwing water balloons as they clashed over a controversial infrastructure project. Photo: AFP