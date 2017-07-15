Cilic into 1st Wimbledon final with hard-fought win over Querrey

Croatia's Marin Cilic reached his first Wimbledon final at the 11th attempt on Friday with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 win over America's Sam Querrey.



"It's unbelievable. I have played really well from the start of the tournament," said the seventh-seeded Croatian who was US Open champion in 2014.



"Sam played at a high level especially in the first set. I was 4/1 up in the tiebreaker and didn't convert.



"But after that I was better in the return games. I thought the level was really high.



"I'm feeling a positive on the court. It's extremely important. My emotions are helping me a little bit."



Cilic fired 25 aces and 70 winners past world No.28 Querrey, the man who ended Andy Murray's reign as Wimbledon champion in the quarterfinals.



Cilic is the second Croatian man to make the final after 2001 champion - and former coach - Goran Ivanisevic.



"I never doubted it. Who knows what will happen in the final? It's great to see Cilic there," Ivanisevic told the BBC.



Cilic took a 4-0 career lead over Querrey into Friday's semifinal, including a marathon 5-hour 31-miute win at Wimbledon in 2012, the second longest match in tournament history.



There were signs that spectators were in for another long afternoon with no break points at all in the first set as the serve of the two 1.97-meter giants dominated.



However, a Cilic backhand error off a second serve handed Querrey the opener, although the Croatian's concentration wasn't helped by a break in play when a woman collapsed in the crowd at 6/6 in the tiebreaker.



Cilic was unable to convert break points in the first and fifth games of the second set but the pressure eventually told and he broke through for the set-deciding game at 4-3.



The third set was equally tight, a break apiece in the third and fourth games with another tiebreaker required.



Querrey was a break to the good again in the fourth set, but Cilic clawed his way back to 4-4 before claiming victory with another power-packed forehand winner.





