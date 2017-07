Warren Barguil of France celebrates after winning Stage 13 of the 2017 Tour de France cycling race, a 101-kilometer trek from Saint-Girons to Foix, on Friday. Barguil took an emotional victory on Bastille Day as Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador resurrected their yellow jersey hopes. Colombia's Quintana was second and Spaniard Contador was third to take back almost two minutes on Italian Fabio Aru, who maintained the race lead. Photo: CFP