Balotelli’s Nice to face Ajax in ECL qualifiers

Milan to face Romania’s Craiova on European return

French side Nice, spearheaded by maverick striker Mario Balotelli, were drawn on Friday against four-time European champions Ajax Amsterdam in the European Champions League (ECL) third qualifying round.



Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season while Ajax were second in the Dutch league and also reached the Europa League final where they lost to Manchester United.



Balotelli joined Nice on a free transfer from Liverpool before the start of the last season and revived his career as he scored 15 league goals. He has extended his contract with Nice for another year.



Viitorul Constanta, the Romanian club founded, owned and coached by ex-international Gheorghe Hagi, were drawn against either Cypriot champions Apoel FC or Luxemburg's FC Dudelange, one day after their first-ever league title was confirmed by a tribunal.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Thursday that Viitorul were the legitimate champions after they finished ahead of FCSB, formerly Steaua Bucharest, on their head-to-head record.



FCSB, who had challenged the rules of the championship and said they were rightful winners, were also in the draw as league runners-up and will meet Czech side Viktoria Plzen.



Olympiakos, Greek champions in 19 of the last 21 seasons, will meet either Partizan Belgrade of Serbia or Buducnost Podorica of Montenegro.



Swedish champions Malmo and Danish counterparts FC Copenhagen will also meet if they win their second qualifying round ties.



The ties will be played over two legs and the respective winners face a further round of two-leg matches before they can reach the lucrative group stage where the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea enter the fray.



In the Europa League, seven-time European champions AC Milan will make their continental return away to Universitatea Craiova in the qualifiers.



Milan, absent from European club soccer for the previous three seasons, were paired with the Romanian side in the third qualifying round and will play the first leg away from home on July 27, with the return at the San Siro on August 3.



The Italian side scraped into the ­Europa League by finishing sixth in Serie A last season - the lowest position from which they could qualify.



The other Italian sides, Lazio and Atalanta, will enter the competition at later stages.



Everton, the first English Premier League side to enter the fray, will meet either Ruzomberok of Slovakia or Brann of Norway, with the Norwegian side leading their second qualifying round 1-0 following the first leg in Slovakia.



Zenit St Petersburg will meet either Trencin of Slovakia or Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv of Israel, and Marseille were pitted against Belgian side Oostende.





