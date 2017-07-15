Feng leads after Round 1 at US Open

China's Feng Shanshan remained atop the leader board on Friday morning after the conclusion of the storm-­interrupted opening round of the US Women's Open.



Sixth-ranked Feng, seeking her second major crown after the 2012 LPGA Championship, fired a bogey-free six-under-par 66 on Thursday to grab a one-stroke lead over South Korean Amy Yang after 18 holes. Darkness halted play with several contenders still on the course at Trump National in New Jersey, but none could overtake Feng and Yang.



Japan's Rumi Yoshiba completed her first round on Friday to share third with world No.1 Ryu So-yeon of South Korea and former world No.1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand on 68.



Yoshiba, who started on the back nine, overcame a double bogey at 18, with seven birdies and a bogey. She birdied three of her final five holes, although the run also included a bogey at the par-three seventh hole.



Spain's Carlota Ciganda joined a pack on 69 on Friday morning that included seven players despite a closing bogey.



Claiming a share of 13th on 70 on Friday morning were Mexico's Gaby Lopez and Americans Marissa Steen and Nelly Korda.



