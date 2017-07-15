Federal judge weakens US travel ban

A federal judge in Hawaii has exempted grandparents, grandchildren and other relatives of people in the US from the Trump administration's travel ban targeting travelers from six majority-Muslim countries.



The decision by Judge Derrick Watson on Thursday was a victory for opponents of the ban, who say it singles out Muslims in violation of the US constitution.



The Trump administration insists the restrictions are necessary to keep out terrorists.



The US Supreme Court had allowed part of the ban to go into effect on June 29, putting an end, at least temporarily, to five months of skirmishes in the lower courts. Specifically, the court allowed a 90-day ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and a 120-day ban on refugees, with exceptions for people with "close family relationships" in the US.



The Trump administration defined that to be parents, spouses, children, sons and daughters-in-law, siblings and step- and half-siblings.



But Watson found that "the Government's narrowly defined list finds no support in the careful language of the Supreme Court or even in the immigration statutes on which the Government relies."



Watson ordered Homeland Security and the State Department not to enforce the ban on "grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins of persons in the United States."



The judge also ruled that refugees who have assurances of a placement by an agency in the US should also be exempt.



