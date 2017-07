Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Yongji, China's Jilin

Rescuers transfer an injured person in Yongji County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 14, 2017. Heavy rain caused waterlogging in Yongji County from July 13 to 14. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Rescuers strengthen a railway bridge in Yongji County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 14, 2017. Heavy rain caused waterlogging in Yongji County from July 13 to 14. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Vehicles are damaged by flood water in Yongji County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 14, 2017. Heavy rain caused waterlogging in Yongji County from July 13 to 14. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)