Shared compartment service appears in office buildings in Shanghai

A man experiences a shared compartment in Shanghai, east China, July 14, 2017. The shared compartment service appeared in some office buildings in Shanghai recently. People can enjoy a rest in the compartment by scanning the QR codes for payment. Disposable bedding is provided and the compartment will be disinfected automatically by ultraviolet light after use. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

