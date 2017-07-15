Huanshan Mountain scenic area enters busy season

Tourists visit Huashan Mountain in Huayin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 14, 2017. The busy season started in the scenic area as large number of tourists come to visit the Huanshan Mountain in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

