Thirty couples celebrate golden marriage in Chengde, China's Hebei

A couple attend a celebration of golden marriage in the Shuangluan District of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2017. Thirty couples who are in marriage for 50 years or longer celebrated their golden marriage together in Chengde on Friday. (Xinhua/Bai Zijun)

A couple attend a celebration of golden marriage in the Shuangluan District of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2017. Thirty couples who are in marriage for 50 years or longer celebrated their golden marriage together in Chengde on Friday. (Xinhua/Bai Zijun)

A couple attend a celebration of golden marriage in the Shuangluan District of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2017. Thirty couples who are in marriage for 50 years or longer celebrated their golden marriage together in Chengde on Friday. (Xinhua/Bai Zijun)

A couple attend a celebration of golden marriage in the Shuangluan District of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2017. Thirty couples who are in marriage for 50 years or longer celebrated their golden marriage together in Chengde on Friday. (Xinhua/Bai Zijun)