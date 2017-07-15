Tourists visit cave dwelling courtyards in C China's Henan

Photo taken on July 13, 2017 shows a cave dwelling courtyard in Shanzhou District of Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province. Sanmenxia city is located on the biggest loess plateau in the world. Many farmers here live in a unique kind of underground cave dwelling, which is called by the locals "pit yards" or "cave dwelling courtyards". National intangible cultural heritage as it is since 2011, the local government has been making efforts in protecting and promoting this folk housing style in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Tourists visit a cave dwelling courtyard in Shanzhou District of Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, July 13, 2017. Sanmenxia city is located on the biggest loess plateau in the world. Many farmers here live in a unique kind of underground cave dwelling, which is called by the locals "pit yards" or "cave dwelling courtyards". National intangible cultural heritage as it is since 2011, the local government has been making efforts in protecting and promoting this folk housing style in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

