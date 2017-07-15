Animals enjoy watermelon and ice to keep cool in Taiyuan Zoo

A feeder feeds the giraffe with watermelon in Taiyuan Zoo, Taiyuan City, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, July 14, 2017. The hot weather has been lasting in Taiyuan for days recently, and feeders of Taiyuan Zoo prepared some food like watermelon and ice for animals to keep them cool. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

A monkey eats ice cube to keep cool in Taiyuan Zoo, Taiyuan City, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, July 14, 2017. The hot weather has been lasting in Taiyuan for days recently, and feeders of Taiyuan Zoo prepared some food like watermelon and ice for animals to keep them cool. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)