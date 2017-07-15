Chinese vice premier discusses economic relations with US ministers over phone

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/15 8:43:22





During the upcoming dialogue which will be held on July 19 in Washington D.C. and co-chaired by Wang Yang, Steven Mnuchin, and Wilbur Ross, the two countries will exchange views on economic and trade issues of common concern.



The consensus was reached by Chinese President

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang held phone conversations with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Friday night, exchanging views on China-US economic relations and the first round of a comprehensive economic dialogue between the two countries.During the upcoming dialogue which will be held on July 19 in Washington D.C. and co-chaired by Wang Yang, Steven Mnuchin, and Wilbur Ross, the two countries will exchange views on economic and trade issues of common concern.The consensus was reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit held in Hamburg, Germany early this month.