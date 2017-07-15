2 tourists killed in knife attack in Egypt's Hurghada

Two tourists were killed Friday when a man attacked a group of tourists with a knife in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, state-run Ahram Online website reported.



Earlier in the day, Egyptian ministry of interior said six foreign female tourists were injured in a knife attack in a beach resort of the city.



The ministry said the assailant, who sneaked to the resort from a nearby public beach, was arrested and being interrogated on his motives.



Local media assume that the attack could be a terror act.



Egypt has been suffering waves of terror attacks after the military ousted former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 in response to mass protests against his one-year rule.



Earlier on Friday, five security personnel were killed when militants opened fire randomly on a checkpoint in Egyptian province of Giza.



The Islamic State branch in North Sinai claimed responsibility for most of the attacks which have so far left hundreds dead.

