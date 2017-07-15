EU calls on Turkey to "respect rule of law" one year after failed coup

The European Union (EU) on Friday reiterated its condemnation of the coup attempt in Turkey one year after the plot was routed, but called on Turkish government to "respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law" when bringing the individual perpetrators to justice.



"The EU reiterates its condemnation of the attempted coup, as it did during the very first hours of that dramatic night of July 15 2016, and recalls its full support to the democratically elected institutions of the country. The EU stands in solidarity with Turkey and all the Turkish people," said a joint statement issued by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn.



"Respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law are essential principles of the European Union. As a key partner and a candidate country and as a member of the Council of Europe, Turkey has subscribed to these principles," said the statement.



The statement underscored "Turkey has the right to bring the individual perpetrators of this coup attempt to justice in strict compliance with the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary."



Turkey has experienced a year of political turmoil following a failed coup on July 15, 2016. Ankara blames the followers of US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen for the attempt to overthrow the government.

