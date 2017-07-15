China equips 15 medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan with communication equipment

The government of Urumqi of the Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) in northwestern China financed the installation of telemedicine equipment for 15 health organizations in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.
Within the framework of the Cross-Border Remote Medical Service Platform project, representatives of medical institutions of the two countries conducted test consultations on medicine by video communication. To implement this project, the Chinese side provided the regional medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan with computer and network equipment.
The launching of the project on remote cooperation of medical specialists will allow conducting of training on raising the skills through TV educating. Experienced doctors of the Kyrgyz National Hospital can now remotely monitor the actions of other colleagues and give them advice in real time, the report said.
The use of electronic communication technologies for health needs, namely patient treatment and training of health workers, allows to increase access and quality of medical services.
This project will also improve the quality and safety of medical services, by providing remote medical assistance to the population in accordance with unified standards and sharing experience between health organizations of the two countries.