United States, Somali forces conduct airstrikes against Al-Shabaab

The US military confirmed Friday its special forces conducted airstrikes in southern Somalia early Thursday but did not say the number of militants who were killed in the operation.



The US Africa Command (Africom) spokesman Patrick Barnes said the airstrikes which were conducted in Kunyo Barrow targeted the militant group which he said, presents a threat to Americans and American interests.



"The US forces conducted an advise and assist mission against Al-Shabaab with members of the Somali National Army July 12 in Kunyo Barrow," Barnes told Xinhua.



"I can also tell you that there were no US casualties during the operation. Because it was a Somali-led operation, you will have to contact Somalia National Army officials for further details," Barnes said.



The US forces, in cooperation with Somalia government, are conducting operations against Al-Shabaab in Somalia to degrade the al-Qaida affiliate's ability to recruit, train and plot external terror attacks throughout the region and in America.



"We continue to support our Somali and regional partners to systematically dismantle this al-Qaida affiliate, and help them to achieve stability and security throughout the region as part of the global counterterrorism effort.

