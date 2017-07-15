IS leader in Afghanistan killed in raid: Pentagon

The US Department of Defense said on Friday the leader of the Islamic States (IS) group in Afghanistan Abu Sayed was killed by US forces in a raid earlier this week.



The airstrike, which occurred on July 11 on the IS headquarters in Kunar province, also killed other extremist members, said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White in a statement.



The strike was believed to "significantly disrupt the terror group's plans to expand its presence in Afghanistan," according to the statement.



Sayed was the third IS leader in Afghanistan that has been killed by Afghan and US forces in the past 12 months. His predecessors were dead in late July 2016 and late April this year respectively.

