Islamic body demands immediate release of Jerusalem shrine mufti

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) on Friday called for the immediate release of the grand mufti of the closed Al-Aqsa Mosque.



In a statement, ISESCO demanded the immediate release of the mufti Muhammed Ahmad Hussein, urging the international community to "work to stop the racist Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, which deprives them of their most basic human rights."



Earlier in the day, Israel closed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of East Jerusalem and arrested the grand mufti after three Palestinian gunmen opened fire at an Israeli police force inside the yard of the mosque.



The gunmen and two Israeli policemen were killed in the shooting.

