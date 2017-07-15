Slovenian president voices willingness to enhance cooperation with China in sciences

While receiving a delegation of Chinese scientists at his office in Ljubljana on Friday, Slovenian President Borut Pahor said his country wants to enhance cooperation with China in the science and technology.



The Chinese delegation was headed by Bai Chunli, the president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.



In his keynote speech, the president said he was happy to receive the highest representatives of China's sciences, saying Slovenia has strong wishes to develop cooperation with China in the most advanced fields.



During the meeting, Bai and his host Tadej Bajd, the head of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts (SAZU), presented President Pahor with their plans for academic cooperation, which is already underway in the study of karst topography.



Bai and Bajd reviewed with the president on the countries' plan to expand the cooperation to biomedicine and researcher exchange.



Pahor also proposed the setup of a replica of an astronomical instrument by Ferdinand Augustin Haller von Hallerstein (also known by his Chinese name Liu Songling), an 18th-century Slovenian astronomer who spent 35 years in China, in both Beijing and Ljubljana as a monument to Slovenian-Chinese friendship.

