Body of Liu Xiaobo cremated

A farewell ceremony was held before Liu Xiaobo's body was cremated on Saturday morning in Shenyang. Photo: Courtesy of Shenyang government

Liu Xiaobo's widow Liu Xia holds the cremation urn on Saturday morning. Photo: Courtesy of Shenyang government

Liu Xiaobo’s body has been cremated following a farewell ceremony on Saturday morning in Shenyang, Northeast China’s Liaoning Province.Liu Xiaobo, 61, died from liver cancer on Thursday, following severe multiple organ failure.The Farewell ceremony was held at the funeral parlor in southern Shenyang’s Hunnan district. Liu Xiaobo’s family members, including his wife Liu Xia and his brother Liu Xiaoguang, as well as Liu Xiaobo’s friends, attended the ceremony, a local official said at a news briefing held in Shenyang.The ceremony was arranged in accordance with the wishes of his family and local customs, and relevant authorities provided assistance.Liu Xiaobo was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of trying to overthrow the government.The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau announced on June 26 on its website that Liu had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine physical check conducted by Jinzhou Prison on May 31.Born in 1955, Liu was a worker in his youth. He got his master's degree in 1984 and began working as a teacher at Beijing Normal University. He obtained his PhD in 1988.