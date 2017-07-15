13 Chinese firms debut on "new third board"

China's National Equities Exchange and Quotation (NEEQ), known as the "new third board," saw 13 new small and medium-sized enterprises last week.



From Monday to Friday, 31 companies were delisted from the board, leaving the total number of companies on the board at 11,276, NEEQ data showed Saturday.



Turnover on the board stood at 3.56 billion yuan (about 525 million US dollars) last week, down 15.77 percent from the previous week.



NEEQ, also known as the "new third board," was officially launched in early 2013 to supplement the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in serving small and medium-sized enterprises.



It is seen as an easy financing channel for small businesses with low costs and simple listing procedures.

