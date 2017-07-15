Dortmund extend with Japan international Kagawa

Borussia Dortmund have extended the contract with Shinji Kagawa, the "BVB" announced in an official statement on Friday.



The Japan international has agreed on a contract extension ahead of schedule and penned a deal until summer 2020.



"We are very delighted that Shinji will play for us in the next three years," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. "He is an extremely important part of our young team and one of the most experienced players."



During his two spells with the "BVB", Kagawa provided 33 assist and 36 goals in overall 127 competitive appearances. He lifted two Bundesliga titles and clinched two German Cups with Dortmund.



"Dortmund with its incredible fans has grown to my heart. I am very happy to be part of this extraordinary club in one of the best leagues in the world with the highest number of spectators," Kagawa said.



The 28-year-old attacking midfielder is since 2008 part of Japan's national team where he marked 28 goals in 86 caps ever since.



Borussia Dortmund encounter Wolfsburg on the road for their Bundesliga season opener on August 19.

