Bayern's Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan

Bayern Munich pass on new arrival Serge Gnabry for a loan deal with league rivals Hoffenheim, both Bundesliga clubs confirmed on Friday.



The 22-year-old midfielder and the German giants agreed on a loan deal with Hoffenheim until the end of the Bundesliga season 2017-2018.



"Serge is a highly talented and agile player. He is versatile which allows me to field him in several positions," Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann said.



Hoffenheim's loanee started his professional career at Arsenal FC in 2012 before he joined Werder Bremen in August 2016. After 11 goals in 27 appearances for the "Green-Whites", Gnabry activated a release clause in his contract to join Bayern in June 2017.



The new arrival was part of Germany's Under-21 squad, which won the UEFA European Championships in Poland this summer.



Hoffenheim kick off their season against Werder Bremen on home soil on August 19.

