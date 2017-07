Shooting heard at Tehran subway station

Shooting was heard at the Shahr-e-Ray subway station in the southern district of Iran's capital Tehran on Saturday morning, semi-official Meher news agency reported.



In the incident, a person attacked a cleric with a knife in the subway and injured him. Another person was also injured by the attacker.



The security forces arrested the assailant, shut down the gates of the metro station and halted the operations in the subway, local media reported.