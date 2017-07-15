Jingxin Expressway links Beijing and NW China's Urumqi

Photo taken on July 14, 2017 shows an overpass of the Jingxin Expressway (G7) in Bayan Nur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Jingxin Expressway links Beijing, capital of China, and Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Photo taken on July 14, 2017 shows the Jingxin Expressway (G7) in Bayan Nur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Jingxin Expressway links Beijing, capital of China, and Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Sheep walk beside the Jingxin Expressway (G7) in Bayan Nur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 14, 2017. The Jingxin Expressway links Beijing, capital of China, and Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)