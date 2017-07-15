Hangzhou Zoo celebrates 3rd birthday of giant panda pair

Giant panda brothers, Chengjiu and Shuanghao, receive a birthday cake to mark their third birthday at the Hangzhou Zoo, July 14, 2017. The zoo held a birthday party for the panda siblings as they turned three years old on Friday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yuan)

Giant panda brothers, Chengjiu and Shuanghao, are seen in the enclosure at the Hangzhou Zoo, July 14, 2017. The zoo held a birthday party for the panda siblings as they turned three years old on Friday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yuan)

Children watch giant panda brothers at the Hangzhou Zoo, July 14, 2017. The zoo invited children to a birthday party marking the third birthday of the panda siblings Chengjiu and Shuanghao on Friday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yuan)