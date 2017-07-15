Verizon IndyCar Series kicks off in Toronto

Chip Ganassi Racing's driver Scott Dixon of New Zealand races during the practice session of the 2017 Honda Indy Toronto of the Verizon IndyCar Series at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada, July 14, 2017. With 21 Indy car drivers from around the world, the three-day annual event kicked off on Friday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Team Penske's driver Josef Newgarden of the United States races during the practice session of the 2017 Honda Indy Toronto of the Verizon IndyCar Series at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada, July 14, 2017. With 21 Indy car drivers from around the world, the three-day annual event kicked off on Friday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Ed Carpenter Racing's driver JR Hildebrand(Front) of the United States races during the practice session of the 2017 Honda Indy Toronto of the Verizon IndyCar Series at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada, July 14, 2017. With 21 Indy car drivers from around the world, the three-day annual event kicked off on Friday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Chip Ganassi Racing's driver Tony Kanaan of Brazil cools off as he gets a pit stop during the practice session of the 2017 Honda Indy Toronto of the Verizon IndyCar Series at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada, July 14, 2017. With 21 Indy car drivers from around the world, the three-day annual event kicked off on Friday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)