Artworks created by Tibetan students exhibited in Beijing

A student from China's Tibet Autonomous Region of Liaoyang No. 1 Middle School takes photos at a tour exhibition held in the Cultural Palace of Nationalities in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2017. The exhibition showcased a total of 365 pieces of artworks created by Tibetan students of Liaoyang No. 1 Middle School. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

