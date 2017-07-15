Babies compete in 2017 'Diaper Derby' crawling race in New York

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/15 16:04:50

Babies compete in the 2017 "Diaper Derby" crawling race, a promotion event ahead of the New York City Triathlon in New York, US, July 14, 2017. Photo: CFP


 

Kevin Bender of Dallas, Texas, holds up his 11-month-old daughter Brooke, the winner of the 2017 "Diaper Derby" crawling race, a promotion event ahead of the New York City Triathlon in New York, US, July 14, 2017. Photo: CFP


 

