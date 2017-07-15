Guo Wengui's son, secretary allegedly forge US visa application documents: Youtube recordings

The son and secretary of fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui allegedly forged documents and made false statements to acquire US visas, online records of their conversations show.



Guo fled China in 2014 and now lives in the US. The Interpol has issued a red notice for Guo, who was believed to be involved in several corruption scandals.



A Youtube user named "Ranxiang" on Saturday released four episodes of recorded conversations involving Guo Wengui's secretary Wang Yanping and one involving Guo Wengui's son Guo Qiang.



In the first recording, a man who "Ranxiang" identifies as Guo Wengui, gives orders to a woman, who "Ranxiang" claims to be Wang, to bribe the immigration lawyers in the US to hasten the visa process. Guo allegedly tells Wang to sign the lawyers up as counselors and offer them $100,000 to $200,000 as service fees to secure the visas.



He allegedly said, "All American lawyers care about is money" and that "safety is the most important thing" and he "doesn't want surprises."



In the second recording, a man "Ranxiang" identifies as Guo Qiang presses his assistant to send out a document, which his assistant says was forged, but that Guo Qiang asked her to send it out anyway.



The third recording features a woman, who "Ranxiang" once again identifies as Wang, speaking in what appeared to be a teleconference with a US immigration lawyer who "Ranxiang" identifies as Mark Mancini, and a man who only went by Chris.



In the recording, Mancini tells Chris that he received "two denials for Miles and his father," as the authorities "did not agree with the business plan of the US company New York Golden Spring" because they think the plan was "fake and unrealistic."



Guo Wengui was also known as Miles Kwok, his alias.



In the recording, Mancini asks Chris to help recommend a business consultancy firm to conduct a feasibility study on the company's plan to confirm that the plan is real.



The fourth recording also features Mancini and appears to come from the same teleconference of the third recording. In the recording, which was labeled in Chinese, "Wang and the lawyer make up business activities of a Hong Kong company to acquire US visas," Mancini tells Wang that documents they submitted to US immigration authorities were denied because they were considered insufficient in proving that their Hong Kong company is conducting business. Mancini spent the next 12 minutes lecturing Wang on how to use flight tickets and other receipts to show that the company is operational.



The fifth and final video recording appeared to be a follow-up conversation between Wang and Mancini, wherein Mancini asks Wang to send him a copy of her job description for her L1 visa application. "Ranxiang" wrote in the headline that Wang made inaccurate entries in her credentials document.



It is unclear how "Ranxiang" had acquired the recorded conversations.





