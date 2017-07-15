In pics: China's CH-5 drone completes trial flight

The mass-production model of China's unmanned aerial vehicle CH-5, or "Caihong (Rainbow) 5", prepares to land in an airport after its trial flight in north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2017. Introduced at an international airshow in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last year, the CH-5 can conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, patrol, target positioning and strike missions, according to its developer. (Xinhua/Bai Guolong)

The mass-production model of China's unmanned aerial vehicle CH-5, or "Caihong (Rainbow) 5", prepares to take off during its trial flight in north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2017. Introduced at an international airshow in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last year, the CH-5 can conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, patrol, target positioning and strike missions, according to its developer. (Xinhua/Bai Guolong)

The mass-production model of China's unmanned aerial vehicle CH-5, or "Caihong (Rainbow) 5", completes its trial flight in north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2017. Introduced at an international airshow in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last year, the CH-5 can conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, patrol, target positioning and strike missions, according to its developer. (Xinhua/Bai Guolong)

Working staff prepares the trial flight of the mass-production model of China's unmanned aerial vehicle CH-5, or "Caihong (Rainbow) 5", in north China's Hebei Province, July 14, 2017. Introduced at an international airshow in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last year, the CH-5 can conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, patrol, target positioning and strike missions, according to its developer. (Xinhua/Bai Guolong)