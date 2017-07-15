Lotus flowers bloom at Liuzhou Expo Garden in SW China's Guangxi

A lotus flower blooms at the Liuzhou Expo Garden in Liuzhou City, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

A lotus flower blooms at the Liuzhou Expo Garden in Liuzhou City, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Lotus flowers bloom at the Liuzhou Expo Garden in Liuzhou City, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

A lotus flower blooms at the Liuzhou Expo Garden in Liuzhou City, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)