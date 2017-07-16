Making headlines

Major economic statistics due for June
The National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) is scheduled to release China's major economic data on Monday, including fixed-assets investment, industrial production and retail sales for June as well as second-quarter GDP.
In the first quarter, China's economy expanded 6.9 percent, the highest since the fall of 2015, NBS data showed. Fixed-assets investment grew 8.6 percent year-on-year to 20.37 trillion yuan ($3.01 trillion) in the first five months.China-US economic dialogue in DC
The first round of the China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogue will take place in Washington on Wednesday, with senior Chinese and US officials meeting to exchange views on bilateral trade and economic issues of common concern.
The dialogue will be co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang
, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
It was agreed on after a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping
and his US counterpart Donald Trump
in Hamburg, Germany earlier in July. Inner Mongolia promotes cooperation
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, along with the government of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is scheduled to co-host an international promotional event for the region on Friday in Beijing.
The event is aimed at attracting foreign investors for economic and tourism cooperation.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Li Jiheng and the region's Vice Chairman Bu Xiaolin will attend the event, the Xinhua News Agency reported.