Greenlight Capital adds stake in Toshiba

US-based Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said on Friday that it had added a stake in Toshiba Corp as it expects the stock to rise once the Japanese company resolves uncertainties around its bankrupt Westinghouse unit and the sale of its memory business.



But the hedge fund did not disclose any details on the added stakes.



The Japanese conglomerate, whose stock closed at 231.6 yen ($2.06) on Friday, may be worth as much as 400 yen per share once it exits a legal dispute with Western Digital Corp over the sale of its flash memory business, Greenlight said.



Toshiba sold the unit to help cover losses from Westinghouse's nuclear reactor business.



In a letter to its investors, Greenlight said that Toshiba's position would stabilize once it exits money-losing contracts related to the bankruptcy.



It added that this should help the company extract value from theG subsidiary's profitable business.



The hedge fund, run by David Einhorn, also said on Friday that its funds dropped 4 percent during the second quarter.



Greenlight reported a year-to-date loss of 2.8 percent, compared with a 9.3 percent gain for the S&P 500.





