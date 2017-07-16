China to air political documentary on reform

A political documentary on China's ongoing reform will be aired starting Monday on China Central Television, the state broadcaster.



The ten-episode documentary, Jiang Gaige Jinxing Daodi, or Carrying the Reform Through to the End, summarizes the progress and achievements of the overall reform initiated after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012.



It features authoritative theoretical discussions on the reform, as well as reform examples from the grassroots.



Topics of the episodes include economy, politics, social management, Chinese culture, environment, the armed forces and the Party's self-governance.



With the 19th CPC National Congress scheduled for the second half of 2017, the documentary is expected to inspire CPC members and the Chinese people.



It will also be available on the state broadcaster's new media platform.

