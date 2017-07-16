Berchelt retains title

Miguel Berchelt retained his WBC world title on Saturday in Inglewood, California with a unanimous decision over former champion Takashi Miura in the first defense of his super featherweight belt.



Mexico's Berchelt won almost every round and it showed on the lopsided score cards but the unflinching Miura fought on pride and looked like he could have knocked the champion out at any moment.



The judges scored the fight 116-111, 120-109 and 119-108 for the 33-year-old Berchelt who won the title with an 11th-round upset victory over Francisco Vargas in January.



Japan's Miura was hoping to reclaim the WBC title which he held for more than two years before losing to Vargas in 2015.





