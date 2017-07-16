Bellinger hits for cycle

Cody Bellinger became the first rookie to hit for the cycle in Los Angeles Dodgers' history in a 7-1 Major League Baseball win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.



Bellinger is just the ninth Dodger to accomplish the feat - hitting a single, double, triple and home run in one game - in the club's 128-year history which dates back to their time in Brooklyn, New York.



The last Dodger to do so was orlando Hudson on April 13, 2009.



