Two dead, 9 injured in Shenzhen Walmart stabbing

Two people were killed and nine others injured when a man went on a stabbing rampage at a Walmart shopping mall in Shenzhen Sunday evening.



The incident took place at a Walmart shopping mall on Bao'an Anvenue and the scene was "horribly bloody," witnesses told the Nandu Daily.



The suspect, identified as Jiang Shengjun, a man in his 30s from Chongqing, has been arrested. The injured have been sent to hospitals, according to Shenzhen police.