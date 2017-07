Cheongsam show held in lotus pond in SW China's Sichuan

Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress, also known as Qipao, during a show in a lotus pond in Xinlong Village of Jiulong Town in Mianzhu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2017. Photo: Xinhua





Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress, also known as Qipao, during a show in a lotus pond in Xinlong Village of Jiulong Town in Mianzhu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2017.Photo: Xinhua









Women present cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress, also known as Qipao, during a show in a lotus pond in Xinlong Village of Jiulong Town in Mianzhu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2017.Photo: Xinhua