Egypt says military coordination with US necessary in fighting terror

Egypt said on Sunday that military coordination with the United States is necessary in the face of growing terrorism.Egypt's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Hegazy made the remarks during a meeting with the Commanding General of US Army Central Michael Garrett, in which they discussed further military cooperation between the two countries, said the Egyptian military spokesman Tamer al-Refaay in the statement.They also discussed cooperation including joint exercises, exchanging expertise and enhancing combat and technical capabilities of the armed forces, said Refaay.Bilateral relations between Egypt and the US deteriorated after the Egyptian military ousted former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, which led former US president Barack Obama to suspend military aid to Egypt and cancel the joint Egyptian-US military exercise, known as Bright Star.The bilateral ties improved under the new US administration of Donald Trump , who pledged to resume the annual military aid of 1.3 billion US dollars to the key regional ally.Earlier in April, the Egyptian and US navies launched a joint exercise in the waters of the Red Sea, dubbed as Eagle Salute 2017.Egypt is the second largest recipient of US annual aid after Israel, Washington's top ally in the region.