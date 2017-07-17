Sisi, Macron hold phone talk on enhancing bilateral ties, resolving Libyan crisis

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday discussed over the phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron
ways to enhance bilateral ties and resolve Libya's crisis.
The two leaders expressed the willingness to promote the bilateral ties at all levels and enhance partnership between the two nations, the state-run news agency MENA reported.
Macron stressed the importance of continuing coordination between the two countries on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, the report said.
For his part, Sisi hailed the depth of the Egyptian-French relations, noting that the existing crises in the Middle East request more international efforts to reach a political settlement to restore stability, resume construction and achieve development in the region.
They also discussed the latest developments of some regional issues topped by the situation in Libya, MENA said.
They agreed to boost efforts to reach a political solution to the Libyan crisis so as to restore stability in the Arab country, maintain its territorial integrity and redouble efforts to fight terrorism in the region, the report added.