World Statistics Congress kicks off in Morocco to promote statistical research

The 61st World Statistics Congress (WSC) opened on Sunday in the Morocco city of Marrakech to promote statistical research and applications.



Hosted by the Moroccan High Commission for Planning, the main producer of official statistics in Morocco, WSC brings together eminent statisticians and members of the statistical community worldwide.



The five-day event aims to present, discuss, promote and disseminate research and best practices in every field of statistics and its applications.



It features scientific sessions, sidelines events and short-term training workshops for young statisticians from various countries.

