Shadow puppet inheritor combines Chinese, Western art forms

Shadow puppet artist Xue Hongquan colors a creation in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 15, 2017. Xue, an inheritor of shadow puppet in Weinan City, combined the European ballet, American pop music with the Chinese traditional shadow puppet show. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A shadow puppet created by Xue Hongquan is seen in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 15, 2017. Xue, an inheritor of shadow puppet in Weinan City, combined the European ballet, American pop music with the Chinese traditional shadow puppet show. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Performers show Michael Jackson's dance with shadow puppets in Xue Hongquan's theatre in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 15, 2017. Xue, an inheritor of shadow puppet in Weinan City, combined the European ballet, American pop music with the Chinese traditional shadow puppet show. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Performers show shadow puppets in Xue Hongquan's theatre in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 15, 2017. Xue, an inheritor of shadow puppet in Weinan City, combined the European ballet, American pop music with the Chinese traditional shadow puppet show. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Shadow puppet artist Xue Hongquan introduces his creation in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 15, 2017. Xue, an inheritor of shadow puppet in Weinan City, combined the European ballet, American pop music with the Chinese traditional shadow puppet show. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Shadow puppet artist Xue Hongquan and other performers discuss about improving the shadow puppet ballet in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 15, 2017. Xue, an inheritor of shadow puppet in Weinan City, combined the European ballet, American pop music with the Chinese traditional shadow puppet show. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)