Rickshaws decorated to participate in Durga Puja festival in India

Indian hand rickshaw pullers with decorated rickshaws wait to participate in a procession as part of the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal on July, 16, 2017. (Xinhua Photo/Tumpa Mondal)

Indian hand rickshaw pullers with decorated rickshaws wait to participate in a procession as part of the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal on July, 16, 2017. (Xinhua Photo/Tumpa Mondal)

Indian hand rickshaw pullers with decorated rickshaws wait to participate in a procession as part of the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, capital of eastern Indian state West Bengal on July, 16, 2017. (Xinhua Photo/Tumpa Mondal)