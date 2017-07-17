HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Dissidents waste lives as China prospers
Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/17 9:34:03
Chinese prison authorities tried their best to treat Liu Xiaobo, and approved his family's application for a sea burial after his death. His older brother Liu Xiaoguang said that the sea-burial request was made "from the bottom of their hearts" and thanked the Chinese government for its assistance.

