Chinese divers claim two golds at the FINA World Championships

The Chinese diving team on Sunday took away two gold medals at the FINA World Championships, as Peng Jianfeng withstood scary fifth dive to beat teammate He Chao by 1.20 points in men's 1m Springboard, while the duo of Ren Qian and Si Yajie eased through women's 10m Synchronized Platform.



Peng, who was riding on his first World Championships journey in the Hungarian capital, built his leading position ever since the first attempt, but he met some trouble in the fifth dive as he was only awarded 52.80 points. Then he regrouped himself in the final round to win the title at 448.40.



"I felt pretty excited when I saw my top ranking on the screen, as it was just my maiden World Championships journey here," said Peng.



However, the fifth attempt almost wasted away his quest for a personal breakthrough at the worlds, as his gap away from He was dragged to 10 points.



"After that, I just said to myself, 'what a bad dive I have made.' I could not expect a worse one than that," he recalled.



He came back from the eighth ranking after the opening round to position himself second after four attempts, and he went on to take the silver at 447.20. Italian diver Giovanni Tocci took away the bronze medal at 444.25.



Ren and Si combined to meet little resistence from other rivals throughout the contest to finish first at 352.56 points.



It was Ren's second gold medal in Budapest after mixed 10m Synchronized Platform triumph with Lian Junjie on Saturday.



"I felt better today than yesterday, as I was more or less nervous in my first appearance at the World Championships," she said.



"It was our first partnership at the worlds this time, and we did feel a little nervous," Si pointed out. She gave a score of 9.5 out of 10 for their combination, meaning that the duo still had space for improvement.



"The contention didn't go as easy as imagined. If we had made a mistake, we would have lost the title," added Si.



Kim Mi Rae and Kim Kuk Hyang of DPR Korea were placed second at 336.48. The Malaysian duo of Pamg Pandelela and Cheong Jun Hoong finished third at 328.74.



In their first World Championships after making a comeback, the Chinese sister act of Jiang Wenwen and Jiang Tingting got a silver medal in women's Duet Technical of Synchronized Swimming.



The title went to Russia's Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich. Anna Voloshyna and Yelyzaveta Yakhno of Ukraine were placed third.



France added another gold medal to their strong performance in Open Water Swimming of the tournament as Aurelie Muller triumphed in women's 10km.



The Chinese women's water polo team beat their Brazilian counterparts 11-4 in the Group A opening round.

